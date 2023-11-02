Mats Zuccarello will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils play on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Zuccarello in that upcoming Wild-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Zuccarello has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:55 on the ice per game.

In two of nine games this season, Zuccarello has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of nine games this year, Zuccarello has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zuccarello has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Zuccarello's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 9 Games 3 9 Points 1 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

