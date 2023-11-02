Can we count on Matthew Boldy scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild match up against the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Boldy 2022-23 stats and insights

Boldy scored in 23 of 81 games last season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up 18 assists.

Boldy averaged 3.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Devils were one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

