You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Joel Eriksson Ek and other players on the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Wild vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Eriksson Ek's 10 points are pivotal for Minnesota. He has five goals and five assists in nine games.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 29 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 2 2 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kirill Kaprizov has posted nine total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and seven assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 6 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 6 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 0 3 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Mats Zuccarello's two goals and seven assists add up to nine points this season.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Hughes has been a top contributor on New Jersey this season, with 18 points in eight games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Oct. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Oct. 25 0 3 3 4 at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 4 4 2 at Islanders Oct. 20 2 2 4 6

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Jesper Bratt has racked up 14 points (1.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding eight assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Oct. 29 2 1 3 5 vs. Sabres Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Oct. 25 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Islanders Oct. 20 0 3 3 1

