The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) take the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The point total is set at 223.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 47 of 82 games last season, Milwaukee and its opponents went over 223.5 points.

Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 6.7 more than the over/under for this game.

Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Milwaukee won 54 of the 66 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (81.8%).

The Bucks had a record of 35-6 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (85.4%).

The Bucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Bucks fared better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Bucks hit the over on the over/under in 25 of 41 home games (61%) last year, compared to 18 of 41 road games (43.9%).

Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up were just 3.8 more than the Knicks conceded (113.1).

Milwaukee had a 33-15 record versus the spread and were 42-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Knicks 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 116 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 33-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 27-20 42-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 30-17 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 34-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-14 44-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.