Alabama vs. LSU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) will have their 16th-ranked scoring defense on display versus the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) and the No. 1 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Crimson Tide are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. LSU matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-3)
|60.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-3)
|60.5
|-162
|+134
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Missouri vs Georgia
- Penn State vs Maryland
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
Alabama vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- LSU has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
Alabama & LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|To Win the SEC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the SEC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.