Ayaka Furue will be in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan at Taiheiyo Club from November 2-4.

Furue at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2200 to pick up the win this weekend.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

+2200

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over her last 20 rounds, Furue has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Furue has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Furue has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average four times.

Furue has qualified for the weekend in 15 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 22 -5 275 0 22 5 8 $1.5M

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Furue finished fifth on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while Taiheiyo Club is set for a shorter 6,598 yards.

The courses that Furue has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,569 yards, while Taiheiyo Club will be 6,598 yards this week.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship ranked in the 30th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.99).

Furue shot better than 73% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Furue shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Furue carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.5).

Furue's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the tournament average (7.6).

In that last competition, Furue carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Furue ended the Maybank Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Furue carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

