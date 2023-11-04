The Minnesota Wild, Calen Addison included, will play the New York Rangers on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Addison's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Calen Addison vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Addison has averaged 17:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Addison has yet to score a goal this season through 10 games played.

Addison has a point in five games this season through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In five of 10 games this year, Addison has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Addison hits the over on his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Addison having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Addison Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 2 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

