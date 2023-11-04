Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

Hartman has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

