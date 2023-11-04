Stephan Jaeger will play from November 2-4 in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking on a par-72, 7,363-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Jaeger at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Jaeger Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Jaeger has finished better than par on 15 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five appearances.

Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Jaeger hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 16th straight time.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -6 277 0 24 0 2 $2.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Jaeger's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 16th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Jaeger last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

The average course Jaeger has played i the last year (7,304 yards) is 59 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger finished in the fourth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Jaeger was better than 88% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Jaeger carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jaeger carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (1.9).

Jaeger's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that most recent tournament, Jaeger carded a bogey or worse on one of 40 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Jaeger finished the Sanderson Farms Championship registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged five on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jaeger fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.