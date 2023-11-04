Saturday's NHL slate features a likely competitive contest between the New York Rangers (8-2) and the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Rangers are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Wild (-105) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York's 10 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals three times.

The Rangers have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-2).

The Wild have been an underdog four times, and has no upset wins.

New York is 8-2 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Minnesota has been an underdog with -105 odds or longer four times this season, and lost each of those games.

