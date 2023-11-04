Big Ten foes meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Wisconsin is putting up 378.8 yards per game offensively this year (75th in the FBS), and is surrendering 342.6 yards per game (44th) on the defensive side of the ball. Indiana has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 18.6 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 29.8 points per contest (101st-ranked).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Wisconsin Indiana 378.8 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.4 (117th) 342.6 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.1 (49th) 168.5 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.5 (112th) 210.3 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.9 (96th) 12 (76th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (76th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has racked up 1,128 yards (141 ypg) on 114-of-179 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 161 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 754 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (38.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-high 449 yards as a receiver have come on 41 receptions (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chimere Dike has put together a 282-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes on 33 targets.

Bryson Green has a total of 264 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 throws.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has racked up 914 yards on 60.9% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has run for 242 yards on 56 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on 29 catches, totaling 212 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Christian Turner has totaled 227 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley's 320 receiving yards (40 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 catches on 36 targets with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has caught 17 passes and compiled 285 receiving yards (35.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 17 receptions (on 30 targets) have netted him 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wisconsin or Indiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.