Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will try to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Indiana matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-9.5)
|45.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-9.5)
|45.5
|-360
|+285
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Indiana has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
