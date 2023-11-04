The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will try to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Indiana has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

