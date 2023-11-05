Cincinnati (4-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Bengals favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

This week's game that pits the Bengals against the Bills is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Bengals vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bengals have led two times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up three times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bills have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Bengals have lost the second quarter five times and won two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bills have won the second quarter six times, been outscored one time, and tied one time in eight games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In seven games this year, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter three times, lost two times, and tied two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Out of eight games this season, the Bills have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent five times.

Bengals vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have been leading after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in four games (1-3), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

At the end of the first half, the Bills have been winning five times and have been trailing three times.

2nd Half

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (0-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (1-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second half.

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games and have lost the second half in three games.

