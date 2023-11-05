Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 218.5 per game.

Watson's 24 targets have led to 11 catches for 176 yards (and an average of 44 per game) and one score.

Watson vs. the Rams

Watson vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

Watson will play against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams allow 218.5 passing yards per contest.

The Rams have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (one per game).

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this year.

Watson has received 10.2% of his team's 235 passing attempts this season (24 targets).

He averages 7.3 yards per target this season (176 yards on 24 targets).

Watson, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 7.3% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

