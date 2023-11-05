Will Jayden Reed get into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams play in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Reed has 20 catches (37 targets) and tops the Packers with 314 yards receiving (44.9 per game) plus three TDs.

In two of seven games this season, Reed has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0

