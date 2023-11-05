Will Luke Musgrave pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave has put together a 198-yard campaign on 24 catches so far. He has been targeted on 31 occasions, and averages 28.3 yards.

Having played seven games this season, Musgrave has not tallied a TD reception.

Luke Musgrave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0

