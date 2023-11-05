Green Bay (2-5) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 38 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Packers match up with the Rams. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Packers vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In seven games this season, the Packers have been winning after the first quarter two times and have been losing five times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Rams have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in five games.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Packers have won the third quarter five times, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

Offensively, Green Bay is averaging nine points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is giving up 4.6 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this year, the Rams have won the third quarter four times, lost three times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in five games.

Packers vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In seven games this season, the Packers have led after the first half two times and have been losing after the first half five times.

At the end of the first half, the Rams have been winning two times (1-1 in those games), have trailed four times (2-2), and have been tied two times (0-2).

2nd Half

The Packers have won the second half in four games this season, lost the second half in two games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 14.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.7 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, and they've lost the second half in five games.

