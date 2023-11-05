Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Lambeau Field.

Check out the player props for the best contributors in this outing between the Packers and the Rams.

Sign up to bet on the Packers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +550

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Darrell Henderson Touchdown Odds

Henderson Odds to Score First TD: +800

Henderson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Dillon - 31.5 (-113) - Romeo Doubs - - 38.5 (-113) Aaron Jones - 49.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Jordan Love 217.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) - Luke Musgrave - - 25.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 27.5 (-113) Christian Watson - - 41.5 (-113) Dontayvion Wicks - - 9.5 (-113)

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Cooper Kupp - - 68.5 (-113) Brett Rypien 197.5 (-113) - - Darrell Henderson - 47.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.