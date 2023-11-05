How to Watch Packers vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (2-5) host the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field and will aim to stop a four-game losing streak.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Packers Insights
- The Packers rack up three fewer points per game (20) than the Rams allow (23).
- The Packers average 287 yards per game, 46.6 fewer yards than the 333.6 the Rams allow per outing.
- This season, Green Bay runs for 26.7 fewer yards per game (88.4) than Los Angeles allows per contest (115.1).
- This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (6).
Packers Home Performance
- The Packers score 16 points per game in home games (four less than their overall average), and give up 25 at home (2.7 more than overall).
- The Packers rack up 280 yards per game at home (seven less than their overall average), and give up 333 at home (6.1 less than overall).
- In home games, Green Bay racks up 214.7 passing yards per game and concedes 216.3. That's more than it gains (198.6) and allows (207.1) overall.
- The Packers rack up 65.3 rushing yards per game at home (23.1 less than their overall average), and give up 116.7 at home (15.3 less than overall).
- The Packers convert 37.2% of third downs at home (3.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 42.9% at home (3.7% higher than overall).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/9/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 17-13
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Denver
|L 19-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Minnesota
|L 24-10
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
