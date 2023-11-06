Brook Lopez and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 110-105 win over the Knicks, Lopez totaled 13 points and eight blocks.

Let's break down Lopez's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets conceded 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

The Nets conceded 45.1 rebounds on average last season, 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets were third in the league defensively last season, giving up 23.4 per game.

Defensively, the Nets conceded 11.8 made three-pointers per game last season, seventh in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 36 24 10 3 3 9 1 2/28/2023 28 13 10 1 1 2 0 12/23/2022 30 23 5 0 2 0 1 10/26/2022 28 7 6 1 1 6 0

