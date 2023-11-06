Bucks vs. Nets November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, battle the Brooklyn Nets (0-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.3% from the floor.
- Damian Lillard recorded 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists last year, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).
- Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in NBA).
- Bobby Portis collected 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Malik Beasley posted 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points last season, plus 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists.
- Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also sank 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.
- Dennis Smith Jr. averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Ben Simmons collected 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Bucks vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nets
|Bucks
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
