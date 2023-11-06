Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cameron Thomas and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -104)

The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (26.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Monday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's over/under.

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -167)

Malik Beasley is averaging 11.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.0 more than Monday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 2.5).

Beasley has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -154)

The 33 points Thomas scores per game are 10.5 more than his prop total on Monday.

He has pulled down four boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Thomas, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +100)

The 7.5 points prop bet set for Ben Simmons on Monday is 0.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (8.3).

His per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (8.5).

Simmons' season-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.