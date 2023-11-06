Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cameron Thomas and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (26.5).
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 25.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Monday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
  • Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's over/under.
  • He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM
7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -167)
  • Malik Beasley is averaging 11.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.0 more than Monday's prop total.
  • He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 2.5).
  • Beasley has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM
22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -154)
  • The 33 points Thomas scores per game are 10.5 more than his prop total on Monday.
  • He has pulled down four boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).
  • Thomas, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST
7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 7.5 points prop bet set for Ben Simmons on Monday is 0.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (8.3).
  • His per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (8.5).
  • Simmons' season-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.