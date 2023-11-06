Damian Lillard plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Lillard, in his most recent game (November 3 win against the Knicks), put up 30 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Lillard, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-106)

Over 25.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-135)

Over 5.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the NBA last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the NBA last season, giving up 45.1 per game.

The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the league).

Allowing 11.8 made three-pointers per game last year, the Nets were seventh in the league in that category.

Damian Lillard vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2022 38 25 3 11 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.