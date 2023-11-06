The Iowa State Cyclones will start their 2023-24 season against the Green Bay Phoenix on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Green Bay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-26.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-26.5) 131.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Green Bay went 8-21-0 ATS last year.

The Phoenix won their only game last season when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.

Iowa State put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Cyclones and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 32 times last season.

