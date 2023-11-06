Monday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) and Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 82, Green Bay 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-31.6)

Iowa State (-31.6) Computer Predicted Total: 133.0

Green Bay Performance Insights

Green Bay put up just 59.3 points per game (-1-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it gave up 76.5 points per game (333rd-ranked).

It was a tough season for the Phoenix last year in terms of rebounding, as they averaged just 25.3 boards per game (-4-worst in college basketball) and gave up 34.2 rebounds per contest (22nd-worst).

Green Bay delivered 10.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 331st in the country.

The Phoenix averaged 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

The Phoenix ranked 237th in the country by sinking 6.8 three-pointers per contest, but they owned a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 12th-worst in college basketball.

Green Bay gave up 6.9 three-pointers per game (140th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 35.0% (264th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Green Bay took 56.5% two-pointers, accounting for 66.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 43.5% threes (33.2% of the team's baskets).

