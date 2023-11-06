Green Bay vs. Iowa State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) are heavy, 26.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 131.5 for the matchup.
Green Bay vs. Iowa State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iowa State
|-26.5
|131.5
Phoenix Betting Records & Stats
- Green Bay played 19 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 131.5 points.
- The Phoenix had a 135.8-point average over/under in their contests last year, 4.3 more points than the total for this game.
- The Phoenix had eight wins in 32 games against the spread last season.
- Green Bay (8-21-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 22.4% less often than Iowa State (16-16-0) last year.
Green Bay vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 131.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|12
|37.5%
|67.6
|126.9
|62.6
|139.1
|133.1
|Green Bay
|19
|65.5%
|59.3
|126.9
|76.5
|139.1
|136.2
Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends
- The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were just 3.3 fewer points than the 62.6 the Cyclones allowed.
- Green Bay went 7-7 against the spread and 3-11 overall when it scored more than 62.6 points last season.
Green Bay vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|16-16-0
|2-0
|10-22-0
|Green Bay
|8-21-0
|1-0
|17-12-0
Green Bay vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|Green Bay
|13-3
|Home Record
|2-10
|3-8
|Away Record
|1-17
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.8
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.6
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
