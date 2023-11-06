How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) hit the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45%).
- Marquette went 22-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 278th.
- Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles averaged were just 4.3 more points than the Huskies allowed (75).
- Marquette went 17-3 last season when scoring more than 75 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
- Northern Illinois put together an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Huskies ranked 280th.
- The Huskies scored an average of 72 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.
- When Northern Illinois gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 12-5.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Marquette put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Golden Eagles were better in home games last season, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 on the road.
- Marquette made 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).
- At home, the Huskies allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.5.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/11/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|Illinois Tech
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.