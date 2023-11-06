The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) take on the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45% the Huskies allowed to opponents.

Marquette went 22-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 278th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up just 4.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Huskies gave up (75).

Marquette had a 17-3 record last season when putting up more than 75 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (79.7).

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).

When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule