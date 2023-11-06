The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) take on the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
  • Marquette went 22-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 278th.
  • Last year, the Golden Eagles put up just 4.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Huskies gave up (75).
  • Marquette had a 17-3 record last season when putting up more than 75 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).
  • When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois - Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center

