The Northern Illinois Huskies battle the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-23.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-23.5) 150.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marquette covered 20 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last season.

Northern Illinois covered 16 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.

