Monday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) going head to head against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 86-62 win as our model heavily favors Marquette.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-23.8)

Marquette (-23.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

Offensively, Marquette was the 23rd-best team in the nation (79.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 184th (70.3 points allowed per game).

The Golden Eagles grabbed 28.4 rebounds per game and gave up 32.6 boards last year, ranking 333rd and 281st, respectively, in the nation.

Marquette was sixth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

The Golden Eagles were 39th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%) last year.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from beyond the arc last year, Marquette was 218th and 247th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Marquette attempted 42% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 30.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 58% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

On offense, Northern Illinois scored 72 points per game (169th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 75 points per contest at the other end of the court (311th-ranked).

The Huskies were 278th in the country with 30 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 310th with 33.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Northern Illinois ranked 211th in the country with 12.6 assists per game.

The Huskies ranked 323rd in the nation with 13.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per game.

The Huskies drained 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 34.8% three-point percentage (146th-ranked).

Northern Illinois ceded 7.2 threes per game (177th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Northern Illinois last year, 62.7% of them were two-pointers (71.8% of the team's made baskets) and 37.3% were from beyond the arc (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.