Monday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) squaring off at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 86-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 23.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 147.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Pick ATS: Marquette (-23.5)



Marquette (-23.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Marquette Performance Insights

Last season, Marquette was 23rd-best in the nation offensively (79.3 points scored per game) and ranked 184th defensively (70.3 points conceded).

The Golden Eagles grabbed 28.4 rebounds per game and gave up 32.6 boards last season, ranking 333rd and 281st, respectively, in the country.

Last season Marquette was sixth-best in the country in assists with 17.3 per game.

Last year, the Golden Eagles were 39th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Last year, Marquette was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

The Golden Eagles attempted 42% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 58% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of the Golden Eagles' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Northern Illinois scored 72 points per game (169th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 75 points per contest (311th-ranked).

The Huskies grabbed 30 boards per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Northern Illinois averaged 12.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 211th in the country.

The Huskies committed 13.7 turnovers per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Huskies made 7.4 treys per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 34.8% three-point percentage (146th-ranked).

With 7.2 treys conceded per game, Northern Illinois was 177th in the nation. It allowed a 32.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Last season Northern Illinois took 62.7% two-pointers, accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.3% threes (28.2% of the team's baskets).

