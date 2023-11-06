The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) are double-digit, 24.5-point underdogs against the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 152.5.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -24.5 152.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Of Marquette's 32 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 152.5 points 15 times.

The average amount of points in Marquette's matchups last season was 149.6, which is 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Marquette put together a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.

Marquette's .625 ATS win percentage (20-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Northern Illinois' .593 mark (16-11-0 ATS Record).

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 15 46.9% 79.3 151.3 70.3 145.3 149.5 Northern Illinois 12 44.4% 72 151.3 75 145.3 143.4

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 79.3 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 75 the Huskies allowed.

Marquette had an 11-7 record against the spread and a 17-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 75 points.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-12-0 1-1 15-17-0 Northern Illinois 16-11-0 1-0 15-12-0

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Northern Illinois 16-1 Home Record 5-7 8-4 Away Record 7-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

