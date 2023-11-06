The CSU Fullerton Titans (0-0) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs against the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -14.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Aztecs were 19-17-0 last year.

San Diego State won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter last year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aztecs have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

CSU Fullerton went 20-9-0 ATS last year.

The Titans played as an underdog of +800 or more once last season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that CSU Fullerton has an 11.1% chance of pulling out a win.

San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 20 55.6% 71.2 140.4 63.5 128.6 137.8 CSU Fullerton 17 58.6% 69.2 140.4 65.1 128.6 132.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional San Diego State vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends

Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs put up were 6.1 more points than the Titans gave up (65.1).

San Diego State had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 65.1 points.

The Titans scored 5.7 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Aztecs gave up to opponents (63.5).

CSU Fullerton put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 15-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 19-17-0 2-3 15-21-0 CSU Fullerton 20-9-0 2-0 15-14-0

San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State CSU Fullerton 15-1 Home Record 11-2 8-2 Away Record 7-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.