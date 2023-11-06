How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Kohl Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: B1G+
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents knocked down.
- In games Wisconsin shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Wolves finished 178th.
- Last year, the Badgers scored just 2.3 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Red Wolves allowed (67.6).
- When Wisconsin totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 7-4.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.
- Defensively the Badgers were better at home last season, giving up 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better in home games last season, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
