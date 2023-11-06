The Wisconsin Badgers will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Wisconsin (-14.5) 138.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wisconsin (-14.5) 138.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wisconsin put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Badgers games.

Arkansas State went 14-13-0 ATS last season.

Red Wolves games went over the point total 10 out of 27 times last season.

