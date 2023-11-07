On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Brandon Duhaime going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

