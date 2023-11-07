When the Minnesota Wild square off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Joel Eriksson Ek find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

Eriksson Ek has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

