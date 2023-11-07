The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Marcus Foligno find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Foligno has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

