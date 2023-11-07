For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Matthew Boldy a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Boldy has zero points on the power play.

Boldy's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

