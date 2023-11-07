Tuesday's game at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) matching up with the Milwaukee Panthers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-59 win as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

A season ago, the Badgers went 11-20 during the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Milwaukee 59

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Badgers put up 68.5 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing last season (339th in college basketball). They had a -128 scoring differential and were outscored by 4.1 points per game.

With 68.6 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Wisconsin posted 0.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.5 PPG).

Offensively the Badgers performed better at home last year, scoring 74.3 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game when playing on the road.

Wisconsin ceded 72.7 points per game last year at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than it allowed in road games (72.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.