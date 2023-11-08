The Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 129-125 win over the Nets, Portis totaled 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Portis, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-110)

Over 10.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-110)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.5 points per game last season made the Pistons the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 44.7 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons were 18th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.8 per game.

The Pistons gave up 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Bobby Portis vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 31 21 14 2 3 1 0 1/23/2023 23 18 10 3 2 0 1 11/2/2022 24 10 9 3 0 0 0 10/31/2022 28 15 12 2 2 0 0

