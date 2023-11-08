Bucks vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Detroit Pistons (2-6), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will attempt to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSDET.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pistons matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-12.5)
|230.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-12.5)
|229
|-900
|+610
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 116.7 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 119.7 per contest (25th in the NBA). They have a -18 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by three points per game.
- The Pistons' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.4 points per game (21st in NBA) while allowing 112.9 per outing (15th in league).
- These two teams score a combined 226.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 232.6 points per game combined, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.
- Detroit has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+400
|+165
|-
|Pistons
|+75000
|+30000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.