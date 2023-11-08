The Detroit Pistons (2-6) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 120 - Pistons 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 11.5)

Pistons (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.4)

Bucks (-10.4) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Bucks have had less success against the spread than the Pistons this season, tallying an ATS record of 1-5-0, compared to the 3-5-0 mark of the Pistons.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (four out of six), which is more often than Detroit's games have (five out of eight).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 2-5, while the Bucks are 4-2 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks rank 11th in the NBA with 116.7 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 25th with 119.7 points allowed per contest.

Milwaukee is pulling down just 40.5 rebounds per game (second-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 46.2 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bucks are dishing out just 22.5 dimes per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Milwaukee is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.3 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).

The Bucks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 14.7 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.