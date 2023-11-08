How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-6) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) on November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Milwaukee has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.
- The 116.7 points per game the Bucks average are just 3.8 more points than the Pistons give up (112.9).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 112.9 points, it is 3-0.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 115.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- Defensively Milwaukee was better in home games last year, ceding 112.5 points per game, compared to 114.1 in road games.
- At home, the Bucks sunk 0.1 more threes per game (14.9) than on the road (14.8). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.2%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Knee
