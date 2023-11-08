The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his previous game (November 6 win against the Nets), put up 36 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-106)

Over 26.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-115)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were ranked 27th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 118.5 points per game.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.8.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pistons were ranked ninth in the NBA last season, conceding 12 makes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 27 29 12 4 2 0 0 11/2/2022 30 32 12 4 0 2 5 10/31/2022 32 31 7 2 0 2 0

