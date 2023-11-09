The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2), on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (5-3). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks' -16 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.1 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 119.4 per contest (25th in the league).

The Pacers outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (posting 126.0 points per game, first in league, and allowing 121.3 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a +38 scoring differential.

These teams average 243.1 points per game combined, 0.4 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 240.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.

Indiana has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +425 +175 - Pacers +25000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.