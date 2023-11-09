Bucks vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2), on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (5-3). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-3.5)
|243.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-4)
|243.5
|-186
|+156
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Bucks' -16 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.1 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 119.4 per contest (25th in the league).
- The Pacers outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (posting 126.0 points per game, first in league, and allowing 121.3 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a +38 scoring differential.
- These teams average 243.1 points per game combined, 0.4 less than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 240.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Indiana has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+425
|+175
|-
|Pacers
|+25000
|+6600
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.