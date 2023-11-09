Central Division opponents battle when the Indiana Pacers (1-0) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSIN, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31.1 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 11.8 boards.

Damian Lillard averaged 32.2 points last season, plus 7.3 assists and 4.8 boards.

Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in league).

Bobby Portis collected 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.0% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Beasley's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton put up 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last season. He also sank 49.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Buddy Hield put up 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He sank 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Bruce Brown's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Last season, Bennedict Mathurin collected 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Bucks 116.3 Points Avg. 116.9 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 46.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.7% Three Point % 36.8%

