Tyrese Haliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the players with prop bets available when the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116)

Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game average is 3.0 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this season, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 25.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average (22.5).

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Thursday's over/under.

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Thursday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 21.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.3 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Myles Turner's 17 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 2.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (7.5).

Turner's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

