Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. There are prop bets for Johansson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson's plus-minus this season, in 17:36 per game on the ice, is +2.

In one of 12 games this season, Johansson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Johansson has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 12 games played.

The implied probability that Johansson goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 8 Points 2 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.