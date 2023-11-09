Will Patrick Maroon light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (one shot).

Maroon has zero points on the power play.

Maroon averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

